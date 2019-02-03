close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Task force members visit Afghan border

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: Members of a task force on Saturday visited Torkham border and met the border authorities.

Security was tightened and more security personnel were deployed along the border during the visit, sources said.

An official of Ministry for Interior, Faheem Murtaza, led the team, which also included National Database and Registration Authority Project Manager Shahzad Haider, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Islamabad Hayat Gandapur, FIA Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Raza and officials from customs, foreign affairs and Safron ministries.

They visited various departments including Torkham gate, pedestrian terminal, immigration section, vehicles’ scanner machine and import terminal. They were briefed about various issues at the border.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar