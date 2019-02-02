ANP backs PPP on 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has decided to take political parties on board on the 18th Amendment to formulate a joint strategy to resist any move against it.

The former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad and called on the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour at his residence. The ANP leader said his party supports the PPP stance on the 18th Amendment, adding the government’s intentions in this regard are not good. Zardari said the people will suffer from the anti-people policies of the PTI government. “Everyone in the country is at unease due to the economic situation of the country. People are worried about the increasing cost of living,” he said.

The ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Zardari’s spokesman Amir Fida Paracha, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Humayun Khan were also present on the occasion.