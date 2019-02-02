close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
February 2, 2019

ANP backs PPP on 18th Amendment

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
February 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has decided to take political parties on board on the 18th Amendment to formulate a joint strategy to resist any move against it.

The former President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad and called on the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour at his residence. The ANP leader said his party supports the PPP stance on the 18th Amendment, adding the government’s intentions in this regard are not good. Zardari said the people will suffer from the anti-people policies of the PTI government. “Everyone in the country is at unease due to the economic situation of the country. People are worried about the increasing cost of living,” he said.

The ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Zardari’s spokesman Amir Fida Paracha, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Humayun Khan were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story