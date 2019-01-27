Power production projects to consist of renewable energy technology

ISLAMABAD: The power production projects to be installed in the country during next ten years will consist of renewable energy technology.

This has been stated in a special briefing given to Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday where various issues were discussed pertaining to production of oil and gas and progress on various power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides other related issues. It has also been decided to provide wheeling facility to sell electricity generated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces.

According to the Prime Minister Office, it was decided that KP’s representation will be ensured in all federal institutions, including National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). The meeting approved formation of a committee to solve issues regarding net hydel profit among provinces under AGN Qazi formula. The committee will present its recommendations for future strategy within one week.

The provincial government will submit a plan to check theft of locally produced gas in 30 days. The meeting decided to ensure allocating suitable share of oil and gas income to their production areas.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan briefed the meeting about steps taken for reorganization of power transmission system in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region. The provincial government will also submit course of action to stall gas thefts in case locally produced gas.

The meeting decided to reorganize PESCO board and revamp the transmission system in the region and introduce new technology in the system. It has been stated in the meeting that 356 micro hydel projects would be handed over to the community in three months. It was revealed that an assessment plan has been worked out for country’s needs of next quarter of century keeping in view the development and rate of growth. The plan would be submitted to the prime minister soon.