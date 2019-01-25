close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 25, 2019

Nigeria’s top female presidential hopeful quits race

World

AFP
January 25, 2019

ABUJA: Nigeria’s leading female presidential candidate Oby Ezekwesili on Thursday withdrew from the race, pledging to form an opposition coalition to defeat the ruling party.

Polls to elect a new president and parliament take place on February 16, while governorship and state assembly elections take place two weeks later. A total of 73 candidates want the country’s top job but it is expected to be a contest between President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezekwesili, from the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, is a former education minister and ex-World Bank vice-president, who in recent years has campaigned for the release of Boko Haram kidnapping victims, including the Chibok schoolgirls.

The 55-year-old said she decided to pull out after "extensive consultations with leaders from various walks of life across the country over the past few days". She said she would now "focus on helping to build a veritable coalition to ensure a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the forthcoming elections".

The PDP was in power from the restoration of civilian rule in 1999 to Buhari’s victory in 2015. But there are few ideological differences between the main parties, candidates for whom have regularly swapped sides between elections.

Both have also faced criticism about their performance in government. Ezekwesili said a "broad coalition for a viable alternative" was now needed "more than ever before". Minor parties signed an agreement known as PACT (Presidential Aspirants Coming Together) last year to have a unified candidate to challenge the main two parties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World