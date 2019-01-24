Online Facility Centre inaugurated

OKARA: District and Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir Wednesday inaugurated the Online Facility Centre (OFC) at the session court. On the occasion, the judge said the centre would save the time of lawyers and litigants. All additional, civil, judicial magistrates, lawyers including member of Pakistan Bar Council Mian Muhammad Shafiq Bhandara, DBA President Rai Abdul Ghafoor Kharl and secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz were also present. The D&SJ said the facility centre would presently facilitate 4 out of 6 basic documents including the details of information of the case, the attested copies of the first information report (FIR), the Wakalat nama from jail of the detainee/behind the bar and the copy of the medico legal report.

5 BOOKED FOR VIOLATING SUGARCANE PRICE REGULATIONS: Five people were booked on charges of buying sugarcanes violating the price regulations. Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Tahir Assistant Director Agriculture Extension (ADAT) Renala Khurd found accused Sattar Jat purchasing sugarcanes from formers at the rate of Rs 140 instead of Rs180. Accused Manzoor Jat, Hanif Kamboh, Anees Kamyana and Sharif were also found buying sugarcane at the rate of Rs140 instead Rs180. Cases are registered accordingly.