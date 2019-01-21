Workshop on clubfoot treatment held in Timergara

TIMERGARA: The department of orthopaedic at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) arranged a day-long training workshop on treatment clubfoot on Sunday.

A large number of doctors from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan and Timergara attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sikandar Hayat and Assistant Professor Dr Saalik Kashif from Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, Assistant Professor at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, Dr Faayez Ali Shah, paediatric orthopedic surgeon DHQ hospital Charsadda, Dr Abbas Ali and Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, chief executive paraplegic centre Hayatabad Peshawar, said the clubfoot was easily curable if in-time treatment was provided to children with defected foot. They said Dr Pon Sete had introduced a very easy and cheap treatment for clubfoot. The speakers called upon the media to play its role in creating awareness among the masses as the defect in babies foot could easily be removed at the initial stage. Dr Waqar Alam said clubfoot cases in children in Lower Dir district had been increasing day by day. He said the exact causes for clubfoot were not known. “Clubfoot clinic have been established at DHQ hospital Timergara on self-help basis where cases regarding defected foot of children are being handled,” Dr Waqar Alam said, adding the braces or pair of shoes used in clubfoot treatment were costly and parents often can’t afford to buy it.