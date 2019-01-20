Two women among three burnt to death in Pindi fire

RAWALPINDI: Three people, including two women, were burnt to death as fire erupted in a house due to gas leakage here on Saturday.

The incident took place inside a house located in Dhoke Chaudhrian, Chaklala Scheme III, where gas accumulated in a room due to leakage and led to a blaze when a family member lit flame.

Fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The deceased were identified as Shabnam Kiani, Humera Nishat and Fahad Kiani. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.