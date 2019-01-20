close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

Working for progress

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The book ‘Why Nations Fail?’ by Daron Acemoglu and James A Robinson explains that there are other reasons than that of culture, weather and geography that make or break nations. The writers explained with clarity of thought and historical perspective that nations become great when they adopt the right policies at the right time. They further explained that the nations will never fail if their institutions are constructive in nature.

This is the time for Pakistan to build its institutions constructively, allow critical thinking and nurture its economic policies in the right direction.

Faqeer Muhammad Laghari

Hyderabad

