CSR Summit on 24th

Islamabad: The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) will organise 11th International CSR Summit 2019 on January 24, at a hotel here, says a press release.

The leading corporate leaders, CSR experts, government officials and ambassadors would deliver their speeches and presentations on the occasion.

The objective of the event is to provide an innovative platform of interaction and networking, while creating awareness about CSR amongst the conference delegates. The experts will also discuss the emerging concepts and issues related to CSR and provide remedies based on practical approaches and implementation techniques.

The prominent speakers include Martin Kobler, ambassador of Germany, MD OGDCL Zahid Mir, Khushid Anwar Jamali, chairman Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, CEO Lead Pakistan, Zahid Saeed, CEO Green Crescent Trust, Senior Manager CSR SSGC Shahbaz Islam, CEO Hashoo Foundation Aisha Khan, Hena Jamshed, CEO Positive Impact, Atif Sheikh Mari Petroleum Ltd, Ammar Jafferi, president E-Pakistan and others.

On this occasion, more than 50 most companies with significant contribution for social development through different remarkable projects and activities will also be given awards at the CSR Summit.

NFEH President Naeem Qureshi said that all award winning companies have played a vital role in empowerment of society in the field of education, health, environment, socio-economic development, welfare projects for under-privileged and under-served masses of the country. Also on the occasion, an exclusive CSR gallery will be present on sidelines of the event.