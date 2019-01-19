close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

The rupee traded stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It closed at 138.83 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.88.

The currency posted mild gains on account of less dollar buying from importers, dealers said.

In the open market, the rupee lost some grounds due to renewed demand for foreign currency. It fell to 139.30/dollar from 138.20 in the previous session.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business