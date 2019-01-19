Rupee gains

The rupee traded stronger against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It closed at 138.83 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.88.

The currency posted mild gains on account of less dollar buying from importers, dealers said.

In the open market, the rupee lost some grounds due to renewed demand for foreign currency. It fell to 139.30/dollar from 138.20 in the previous session.