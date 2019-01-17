Deadlock on compensation amount persists

Deaths of labourers in Kohistan landslide

MANSEHRA: The deadlock on fixation of compensation money and other facilities to families of the eight labourers who were killed in a landslide in Upper Kohistan persisted on second day on Wednesday.

The jirga ended inconclusively as administration has agreed to pay Rs0.9 to each family, Abdul Saboor Khan, District Police Officer, told reporters after the jirga.

The protesters who had blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) after the death of eight labourers working on Dassu hydropower project in a landslide and continued their protest late Tuesday night. DC Upper Kohistan, general manager Dassu hydropower project and DPO Abdul Saboor Khan attended the jirga.

After the jirga, the Kohistani elders announced suspension of work on Dassu dam. We wouldn t allow work on the dam until our demands are met, said an elder. Sources in district administration said that deadlock on fixation of compensation money and other modalities persisted as the protesters wanted Rs3 million and employment for two family members of each victim. Abdul Saboor said that he was optimistic that that issue would be settled in next round of talks.

We are going to hold another round of talks on Friday. I am optimistic this issue would be settled as Wapda has agreed to give Rs0.9 million to family of each victim, said Khan.