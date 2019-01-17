close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Digital security

Newspost

January 17, 2019

India’s Supreme Court is looking into the petitions which have challenged the government for allowing ten intelligence agencies to snoop and prowl upon allegedly its opponents. The government has justified the cyber–surveillance. India has also set up a Defence Cyber Agency to tackle two front virtual wars with China and Pakistan. But it has actually been set up to jam communication at command and control centres in the rival countries.

India accuses China of being a surveillance state. Yet, it has itself started walking on the same path.

MS Malik

Rawalpindi

