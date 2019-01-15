Conference concludes

LAHORE:National Food Security and Research Federal Secretary Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai briefed that task force on agriculture constituted by Prime Minister in consultation with all federating units of Pakistan has identified development sectors along with specific projects and their tentative cost share of respective provinces and federal share as well.

He was speaking at a conference titled Planning and Design of Prime Minister’s 100 Days Agenda on Agriculture Sector jointly organised by the Punjab Planning and Development Board in collaboration with Federal Ministry for National Food Security and Research.