close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Conference concludes

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE:National Food Security and Research Federal Secretary Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai briefed that task force on agriculture constituted by Prime Minister in consultation with all federating units of Pakistan has identified development sectors along with specific projects and their tentative cost share of respective provinces and federal share as well.

He was speaking at a conference titled Planning and Design of Prime Minister’s 100 Days Agenda on Agriculture Sector jointly organised by the Punjab Planning and Development Board in collaboration with Federal Ministry for National Food Security and Research.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore