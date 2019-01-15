close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

Uncertain times

Newspost

Every new dawn is bringing more problems than the previous day. The nation is fed up of these politicians who are just adding fuel to the current chaotic situation. The economy is in shambles and, every other day, prices of essential items are increasing by a few percent. Does anyone know where we are heading? No one is worried about the country’s bleak future and politicians are attacking each other in an attempt to suppress the voices of their political opponent. People are also tired of watching ‘talk shows’ in which instead of having meaningful debates politicians resort to name calling. All of this is being carried out at the cost of the instability and collapse of the system. Was this our long-awaited Naya Pakistan?

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

