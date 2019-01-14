Postmaster arrested for staging own kidnapping

NOWSHERA: A postmaster was arrested on Sunday after staging his kidnapping in a bid to swindle Rs2 million, police sources said.

A woman Irshad Begum had got registered a complaint at the Pabbi Police Station that her husband Rafiullah, who was a postmaster, did not return home from duty. The woman said she had even approached his office where she was informed that he had gone to a post office in Spin Khak to bring the money. Registering the complaint, the police started working on the case. The police arrested the accused, Rafiullah, from Spin Khak, where he had gone into hiding. He told investigators that he staged his kidnapping in an attempt to gobble up Rs2 million, but his plot was foiled by the police.