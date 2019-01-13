close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
January 13, 2019

A bus for Karachi

Newspost

January 13, 2019

Unlike Karachi, big cities around the world have an affordable and reliable public transportation system. The facility is used by passengers from different social and financial backgrounds. In the absence of good transportation system, many people are finding it difficult to commute within the city. Parents prefer sending their children to nearby private schools as they don’t have enough means to cover transportation expense.

The existing buses are in a dilapidated condition and unsafe for school-going children. The recent horrific incident in which a madressah van caught fire shows the extent to which our transportation system has damaged. Gas cylinder-fitted vans and buses pose a serious threat to passengers crammed inside the vehicles. The authorities concerned must provide Metro buses and train to Karachi. Metro buses in Punjab have made the commute of residents stress-free. It is hoped that other provinces will also be given this facility soon.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

