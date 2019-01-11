Electric theft

It is said that when you point your finger at someone, you have three fingers pointing right back at you. We love to criticise and blame others for problems for which we are equally responsible. For instance, we complain about interrupted power supply and frequent outages, but we don’t report the electric theft (and the use of kundas) and other illegal means of using utilities that are rampant in our neighbourhoods. This theft affects us through reduced service quality as infrastructure is damaged and stretched beyond its capacity.

The service provider also becomes restricted when it comes to investing back into the system and infrastructure as they are unable to recover for the services they provide. It is on us as a society to change this situation and enable our country to prosper.

Siraj Muneer Soomro ( Karachi )