Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained cold and dry here on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country on Tuesday.

They predicted mainly cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during night/morning hours.

No rainfall was recorded at any city in the country while snowfall was observed in Bagrote and Hunza.

Tuesday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -14°C while at Astore it was -12°C, Kalam -11°C, Bagrote, Gupis -07°C, Parachinar, Hunza, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Drosh, Kakul, Muree, Rawalakot -03°C, Gilgit, Chitral, Mirkhani -02°C and Quetta -01°C.