‘PM approved Rs50bn for Karachi infrastructure development’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs50 billion for infrastructure development in Karachi to transform it into a developed and beautiful city, claimed Governor Imran Ismail on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Expo Centre, the governor said that the city has to have a comprehensive master plan and implementation of rules and regulations to prevent future encroachments.

According to him, the mayor of the city required Rs200 million for the removal of debris piled up due to the ongoing anti-encroachments drive. “The government of Sindh and Karachi mayor should work out modalities for removal of debris as well as garbage in the larger interest of the citizens and city itself.”

The governor further said that meaningful talks were underway with the Sindh government regarding the Green Line Project and hoped buses of the project would begin running in the city within the next four to six months.

He reiterated that he was working as a bridge between the federation and province and playing his constitutional and legal role in the larger interest of the province and country.

Governor Ismail appreciated the standard and quality of locally-manufactured furniture and added that the furniture industry has the capacity and capability to expand to the international market. “The present government will extend every possible assistance to the furniture industry in increasing the volume of exports,” he said.