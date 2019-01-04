ITP issues 833,534 tickets worth Rs242m during 2018

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 833,534 fine tickets worth Rs242,192,900 to road users on violation of traffic rules during the year 2018, the police sources said.

According to the details, 268,84 vehicles were fined for having fancy (non-pattern) number plates while 59,295 fine tickets were issued to motorists for not fastening seat belts, 274,27 for using mobile phones during driving and 161,121 motorcyclists were fined for riding on bikes without helmets.

Similarly, 14,721 amateur drivers were issued fine tickets while 17,341 motorbikes and vehicles were impounded in various police stations of Islamabad over serious violation of traffic rules and not producing documents.

As many as 45,454 fine tickets were issued over lane violation, 194,24 for parking at wrong place,163,41 for speeding, 278,58 for violation red light, 155,10 for having tinted glasses, 302,60 for obstructing traffic, 73,722 for overloading and 919,0 vehicles for having no registration.

Likewise, 224,62 public transporters were fined over route-violation, 817,56 motorists for careless driving and 164,02 road users for taking wrong turn. The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said special crackdown was launched in previous year against those using non-pattern of fancy number plates.

He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.