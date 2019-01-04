Baloch FC surprise K-Electric with draw

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric’s abysmal run continued as they were surprised by the already relegated Nushki’s Baloch FC 1-1 in their important outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Thursday.

Baloch FC went ahead when Mohammad Asif struck for them in the 72nd minute. Three minutes later, Syed Waseem Shehzad hit the equaliser for K-Electric.

“We lost to the weakest sides of the season,” K-Electric coach Hasan Baloch told ‘The News’. “We had also lost to KPT, also among the weakest, and today our frontline missed several open-net goals against Baloch. It’s really been a disappointing season for us,” the dejected Hasan said.

“Had we beaten Baloch we would have surged to the fourth spot and then there could have been chances of finishing in the top four as we are yet to play against Army and WAPDA,” said Hasan, a former Pakistan assistant coach.

The league is being handled by the newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which took control on December 31.

The season will end on January 13.