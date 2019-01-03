EETL completes 200 STS transfers

KARACHI: Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) in nearly four years of its safe operation has pumped more than 200 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas in the national grid in 2018, reducing Pakistan`s gas shortage by 30 percent, a statement iassued by the company said on Wednesday.

EETL has achieved this milestone, while remaining available well above the 95 percent availability guarantee, a testament to excellent operations and management capability of the company, it added. EETL, which was set up in a record time of 330 days is set to achieve yet another world record, completion of fastest 200 ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of LNG at any terminal in the world.

During 2018, EETL pumped RLNG above contracted capacity for more than 70 days and handled an additional cargo in the month of Ramazan to cater to the gas demand, while availing only 76 percent of the allowed maintenance time without any compromise on operational reliability, the statement said.

EETL continues its tradition of excellence in operations and service delivery and has begun 2019 operations above contracted capacity to maintain the much-needed gas flow in the country.