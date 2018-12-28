Population Welfare Department launches ‘Abadi Nama’

HARIPUR: For educating the general public on the demerits of population growth and the monthly achievements of the department, the Population Welfare Department, Haripur has formally started publishing house journal “Abadi Nama” here on Thursday. The launching ceremony was held in the Tehsil Municipal Administration Hall where the officials of different government departments, lawyers, media persons and civil society activists were in attendance. The first edition of Abadi Nama, according to its Co-Editor Tariq Zaman, was consisted of 12 pages and would be carrying articles from local religious scholars, media persons and social activists quarterly highlighting the importance of population control progress reports of the department. He told the audience that the magazine style house journal of the Haripur Population Welfare office was first initiative in the entire KP province and all the Population Welfare centres across the district, government and semi-government departments and civil society organisations working in the domain of population control and welfare would be on the readers list to receive the quarterly journal. Speaking on the occasion, the District Officer Population Welfare Sohail Imran shared the salient features and positive impacts of the quarterly journal.