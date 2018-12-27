Blame game

The railway minister, Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to the media has said that there had been massive irregularities in the purchase of locomotive during the tenure of the PML-N government. He said that he has the evidence to prove his claim and added that he will approach NAB only if Khawaja Saad Rafique, the former railway minister, did not stop the vilification campaign against him.

The point is: if Sheikh Rasheed has documentary proof of corruption, why is he reluctant to furnish it to NAB?

Huma Arif

Karachi