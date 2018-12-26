Guardiola in new territory with English title fight

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola ends the calendar year with his Manchester City side embroiled in what has suddenly become a thrilling title race for the first time in his Premier League managerial career. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss takes City to Leicester on Boxing Day trailing leaders Liverpool by four points. There is also now unexpected pressure beneath him, with Tottenham within two points of City. It is a far cry from last season when, after 18 games, City held a commanding 11-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. —AFP