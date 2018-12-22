RLC holds Milad

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Law College (RLC) organised Annula Mehfil-e-Milad, says a press release.

Rawalpindi Law College CEO Rahat Quddusi said that the Holy Prophet preached peace and respect for humanity in His entire life, says a press release. RLC Principal Sardar Ghazanfar Khan, Senior Vice Principal Mushtaq Ali Khan Baloch, Principal Jinnah Institute Masood Sultan Ch. and RCC Principal Hamid Mehmood also attended the function.

Rawalpindi Law College CEO Rahat Quddusi stressed the students to make the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a role model in their life. He added that the religious harmony is the need of the time. If all the people follow the seerat of the Prophet then the world will become center of peace. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not only the Prophet of Muslims but also a source of kindness and benevolence for the people of entire world. He further said that the ultimate success in the world and hereafter lies in following the commands of Allah and Sunnah of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Arslan Kayani (LLB Part-I), Hassan Karim (LLB Part-II), Nosheen Naz (LLB Part-I), Abdul Basit (LLB Part-I), Bismah Zaheer (LLB Part-II), Hafiz Abdullah (LLB Part-II), Faisal Saeed (LLB Part-II), Hafiz Usman (LLB Part-II) and Waqas Sher Afzal (LLB Part-III) participated in the Milad and presented Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).