Rupee stable

The rupee remained steady against the dollar for the third consecutive session on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 138.94 against the greenback. In the kerb market, the rupee continued its downward trend due to tight supply of the dollars. It settled at 140.10 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 140. “In the interbank market, the currency was stable, as import payments faded. There were some small payments during the day,” a dealer said.