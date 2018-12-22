close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Rupee stable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

The rupee remained steady against the dollar for the third consecutive session on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 138.94 against the greenback. In the kerb market, the rupee continued its downward trend due to tight supply of the dollars. It settled at 140.10 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 140. “In the interbank market, the currency was stable, as import payments faded. There were some small payments during the day,” a dealer said.

