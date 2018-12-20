2 civilians hurt in Rawalakot Sector by Indian firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting civil population, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on late Tuesday.
Two civilians, 16 years old Muhammad Adnan and 47 years old Muhamamd Rasheed got injured. They were evacuated to hospital. Indian posts were targeted in response.
