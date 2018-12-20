close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 20, 2018

2 civilians hurt in Rawalakot Sector by Indian firing

Top Story

A
APP
December 20, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting civil population, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on late Tuesday.

Two civilians, 16 years old Muhammad Adnan and 47 years old Muhamamd Rasheed got injured. They were evacuated to hospital. Indian posts were targeted in response.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story