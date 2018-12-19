close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Loan cheques distributed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said improving the lot of the impecunious strata is priority of PTI government adding that provision of employment opportunities is responsibility of the government which has also been included in the party manifesto.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of distributing interest-free loans to the deserving people under a self-employment scheme of Akhuwat Foundation. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to transform the country as a welfare state. Deserving people should be provided support and assistance by expanding the scope of community welfare activities. It is sanguine that Akhuwat Foundation is wholly supporting the poor and the needy by providing them interest-free loans.

