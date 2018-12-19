close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

The problem is fixed

Newspost

December 19, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Internet connectivity’ (December 11) by Israr Ayoubi. Due to a technical issue in the equipment installed at the writer’s home. The writer customer was facing slow internet service. We have contacted the valued customer and have rectified the issue. The writer/customer is now satisfied.

At PTCL, we are continuously striving to provide best services to our customers across Pakistan.

Fariha Tahir Shah

PTCL

