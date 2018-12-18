close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 18, 2018

With dedication

Newspost

December 18, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown incredible devotion and dedication to his work. He meticulously prepares for his talks and speeches, voraciously goes through files and papers, and keeps his routine packed, remaining continuously engaged in official matters, meetings and visits.

Unlike his predecessors, he has volunteered excessive time and effort for the national cause which is truly commendable.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost