With dedication

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown incredible devotion and dedication to his work. He meticulously prepares for his talks and speeches, voraciously goes through files and papers, and keeps his routine packed, remaining continuously engaged in official matters, meetings and visits.
Unlike his predecessors, he has volunteered excessive time and effort for the national cause which is truly commendable.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore
