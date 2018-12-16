close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 16, 2018

PhD scholar submits thesis

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
December 16, 2018

PESHAWAR: Sadia, a PhD scholar, has submitted her thesis on “Phytochemical Evaluation and Bioassay Screening of Breberis Lycium Royle” to the University of Peshawar in partial fulfilment of the requirement for the award of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in biotechnology.

The oral examination (Public Defence) is scheduled to be held on December 24, 2018 at 10am in the Video Hall (Old Senate Hall), University of Peshawar.

All those interested in the said research work have been invited to attend the ceremony. They may raise relevant questions during presentation by the scholar for further evaluation of the examiners. It way notified by the Controller of Examinations, University of Peshawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar