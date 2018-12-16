The World Cup debacle

The worst performance of Pakistan in the World Cup 2018 was not shocking for those who know the issues of Pakistan hockey. The PHF had no option other than preparing and training the current lot of players for the World Cup. The best available players in the country were included in the team, eight of them having loads of experience in international and professional league hockey.

But they looked exhausted during the World Cup. Many of them lacked motivation. They had twice refused to play for Pakistan until their salaries were paid. Many players want to play for the country only to be noticed by clubs in professional hockey leagues around the world. The leagues suck all their energy and leave them tired.

They committed horrible mistakes. Despite being coached for two years by Roelant Oltmans and then Hasan Sardar, our players continued missing the goal-scoring chances.

Their fitness level was at the lowest. They looked exhausted in the third and the fourth quarters of every match. Even four defenders were not able to stop one attacker of the rival team. Goalkeeper Imran Butt conceded 10 goals in the last two matches. Not a single goal was scored on any penalty corner by Aleem Bilal or Mubashir.

Rashid Mehmood did not play the Asian Champions Trophy because his club did not release him. He, however, came to Pakistan to represent Navy in domestic hockey championship to save his job.

Oltmans left the team to save his reputation. He was tired of seeing the players making the same mistakes time and again.

Unfortunately Pakistan had been placed in the toughest pool of the event. The results were not unexpected. But they should at least have beaten Malaysia.

The dilemma was that PHF was not in a position to induct all junior players in the national senior hockey team. Such a step could have been taken two years ago when Pakistan under-17 team won the Australian domestic hockey event. But at that time it was thought that the juniors still required time to mature. They had not got the opportunity to play Junior World Cup. It was not possible to induct them in the senior team for the preparation of seniors World Cup.

It has to be mentioned that the PHF has done a lot for development of domestic hockey.

In January, PHF is going to hold the country’s first ever professional hockey league.

Besides, Pakistan are to participate in the FIH Pro League alongside strongest teams of the world. The junior Hockey World Cup and Olympics are the next big events.

The time is crucial for Pakistan hockey. The professional league is the ideal opportunity to uplift the standard of Pakistan hockey. But it would be successful when maximum number of foreign players come here to play.

[email protected]