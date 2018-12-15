close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Pemra chief briefed on FAB functioning

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig visited the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) on Friday.

During his visit, the FAB Executive Director, Brig (R) Muhammad Naeem, gave briefing on the board’s functioning and updated on technical up-gradation of its spectrum monitoring capabilities; spectrum related issues were also discussed at length.

The Pemra chairman lauded FAB role and cooperation in swiftly disposing frequency related cases of Pemra FM Radio licences. FAB has the exclusive authority to allocate and assign portion of the radio frequency spectrum for the radio and television broadcasting operations.

The Pemra chairman emphasised on strengthening close coordination on mutually related matters between the two organisations and ensured his full cooperation.

Other officers, including Pemra Director General (Technical) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Sectary to authority Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal and FAB Director General Khalid Noor, were also present in the meeting.

