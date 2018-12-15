Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold weather with partly cloudy conditions persisted in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in upper parts of the country and frost is also expected during morning hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during morning/night hours.

No rainfall was recorded at any city. Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 8°C and humidity level was 40 percent.