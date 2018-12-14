RDA DG assumes charge

Rawalpindi : A meeting held here Tuesday in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was jointly chaired by Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Chairman RDA and Muhammad Hayat Lak, Director General (DG), RDA.

All Directors, Deputy Directors of RDA and WASA joined the meeting. Chairman RDA welcomed the appointment of new director general of RDA and said that now the team is completed. He directed all officers to implement government policies to achieve the objectives of RDA.