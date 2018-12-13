SECP holds session on AML/CFT

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy on Wednesday held an awareness session about money laundering and terrorist financing risks faced by non-profit organisations (NPOs) in the country.

The SECP elaborated on various regulatory measures for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) at the Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

A large number of participants from the NPO sector, including representatives of federal and provincial NPOs as well as INGOs, attended the session. It was held in continuation of the outreach activities undertaken throughout the country by the SECP on its own as well as in collaboration with the relevant authorities, including National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).