FDE repatriates deputationists

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has repatriated many teachers working in its main offices on deputation.

In separate notifications, the FDE sent deputy director (DD) (administration) Rana Muhammad Nazir, DD (budget) Ch Gulzar, DD (training) Safina Insaf, DD (boys school) Amjad Hussain, DD (colleges) Sahabzada Saleemul Rasool, DD (legal) Intikhab Hussain, DD (coord) Inam Jahangir, DD (schools) Samina Zia, AD (legal) Rashid Ali, AD (admin) Shazia Mehmood, AD Amina Tariq (training), AD (colleges) Nadeem Ahmad, librarian Syed Akbar Khan and trained graduate teacher Ali Channa to their parent educational institutions.

Also, the repatriated FDE deputationists, who are basically teachers, include Aftab Hussain, Malik Imran Ahmad Khan, Farhan Yasin, Munir Ahmad, Zahid Ali Khan, Tahir Bhatti, M Amir Shabbir, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Hayat, Malik Masood, Mirza Massodul Hassan, Asjad Iqbal, Yasir Siddique, Mujahid Iqbal Tipu, Qamar Iqbal, Babar Ali, Almas Malik, Qasim Bilal, Aftab Hussain, Tariq Nawaz and Irfan Mehmood.