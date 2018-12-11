More rain forecast

LAHORE

City witnessed a partly cloudy weather with scattered rain in the morning here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in next 24 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm (with snow over hills) is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.

On Monday, rain-thunderstorm (with snow over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 6.8°C at airport and 9.8°C at city and maximum temperature was 17.6°C.