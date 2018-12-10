Dacoit killed, cop hurt during encounter in Vehari

VEHARI: A dacoit was killed while a policeman sustained injuries during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Machiwal police on Sunday. Reportedly, two dacoits were looting people when the police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest them. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, Imran alias Mani was killed on the spot while police constable Sharafat also sustained injuries. The constable was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.