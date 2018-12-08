Oxford Grammar School win cricket event

RAWALPINDI: The City School Capital Campus organised a cricket tournament for junior students, says a press release.

As many as 13 schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the event.

Oxford Grammar School won the tournament by beating two times champions The City School in the final. Asghar Khan of Oxford Grammar School was declared man-of-the-match.

Azam Khan of The City School was selected as the best bowler while Baseer of Roots Millennium School was picked as the best batsman of the tournament.

Test cricketers Umar Amin and Hasan Raza were the chief guests on the occasion. Principal Mrs Afia Shah, Headmistress Mrs Hooria Niazi, sports coordinator Amna Saleem, cricket coach Tabbarak Hussain and sports teacher Imran Khan were also present on the occasion.