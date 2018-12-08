Body found

LAHORE : A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Badami Bagh area on Friday. Passersby spotted the body at Data Nagar and informed police. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. They suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

dies in road accident: A bike rider died in a road accident on Raiwind Road on Friday. Victim Muhammad Shakeel hailed from Vehari. He was passing through Main Raiwind Road on his bike when his bike collided with a truck, resulting in his death. The body has removed to morgue.

compensated: The inspector general of police, Punjab, distributed cheques among 10 police officers and officials who suffered injuries during protest demonstration by a religious organisation.

The IGP distributed cheques amounting to Rs 8.6 million among the police officers and officials on behalf of Punjab Government and Police Department simultaneously. Those who received the cheques include DSP Kamran Zaman, Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad, Head Constable Iftikhar Ahmad, constables Mushtaq Ahmad, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Irshad, Rafaqat Ali, Sabir Ali and Muhammad Javaid.