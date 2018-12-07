E-challans to continue late night too

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has announced night-time adjustments in traffic signals and e-challaning operations in accordance with traffic flow and mapping on important roads of Lahore.

Owing to heavy traffic flow and high accident ratio, the traffic signals will remain functional round the clock on Raiwind Road, Bhobtian Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Shershah Colony, Centre Point and LDA Avenue. The traffic signals on the rest of the roads will be turned off, with only yellow lights blinking, from 12am to 6am. It is reiterated that during this time e-ehallaning operations for speeding and one-way violations would continue as usual at the points where yellow blinking lights. Citizens have been urged to reduce speed of their vehicles while passing by blinking yellow lights at night time to avoid any accident.

shot dead: A 60-year-old trader was killed by unidentified persons in the Shadbagh police area on Thursday. Victim Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Shadbagh, was the owner of a spare part manufacturing factory. He was near his house when some unidentified persons approached him on a bike. They exchanged harsh words with him and opened firing. Later, they shot him dead.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and removed the body to morgue. The accused, who were in their twenties, are at large. The victim is survived by five children and a wife.

gunned down: A 36-year-old labourer was killed by unidentified persons in the Hurbanspura police jurisdiction on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Ahmad Hussain, a resident of Pakpattan. He worked at an under construction house.

Unidentified persons barged into the house and killed him. Police have started investigation into the incident.

plot reclaimed: A plot worth Rs 3 million belonging to a UK-based expatriate Pakistani has been retrieved from illegal possession with the assistance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

OPC Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar said Amjad Sheraz from Manchester, UK, lodged a complaint with the OPC that neighbours had illegally occupied his 4 marla plot situated in Lakhan, Rawalpindi district. The complaint was referred to the Rawalpindi district administration of Rawalpindi which got the plot vacated. The possession of the plot was given to its owner.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 910 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eleven people died and 1,010 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 593 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals while 417 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Dolphin Squad: At least 881 new cops of the seventh batch of Dolphin Squad reported to the Dolphin Headquarters at Walton on Thursday. SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar welcomed the new batch. The SP also appreciated the position holders of all rounds during a ceremony held at his office.