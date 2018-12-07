Local industries

China’s secret to economic growth is that almost all the successive Chinese governments have constantly supported and encouraged the local industry and have introduced friendly policies for local investors. The Pakistani government too should take serious and sincere efforts for the promotion of the local industry. In this regard, all those barriers which hinder the maximum production of local industrial items must be removed by the government.

For the optimum production, it is important that the government ensures the uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to industries at subsidised rates. Besides this, the country’s important industries must be provided tax relief so that they are able to maximise their output. In this manner, our local industry will be able to work at its full capacity. This will also add to our exports and help stabilise our current wobbly balance of payments.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi