close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 7, 2018

Local industries

Newspost

December 7, 2018

China’s secret to economic growth is that almost all the successive Chinese governments have constantly supported and encouraged the local industry and have introduced friendly policies for local investors. The Pakistani government too should take serious and sincere efforts for the promotion of the local industry. In this regard, all those barriers which hinder the maximum production of local industrial items must be removed by the government.

For the optimum production, it is important that the government ensures the uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to industries at subsidised rates. Besides this, the country’s important industries must be provided tax relief so that they are able to maximise their output. In this manner, our local industry will be able to work at its full capacity. This will also add to our exports and help stabilise our current wobbly balance of payments.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost