Keep the park clean

During the tenure of former mayor Naimatullah Khan, a family park was built in Mehmoodabad No 5. In its initial years, the park was always tidy. However, with the passage of time, the park started to lose its beauty. Now it stands in a dilapidated condition. Dried grass, trees and broken grills are displaying an ugly picture of negligence.

Public transport is parked in front of the park’s main gate, blocking the entry points for visitors. The authorities concerned must look into the matter for improvement of this family park so that residents of the adjoining areas are able to use the facility.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi