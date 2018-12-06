close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 6, 2018

Keep the park clean

Newspost

December 6, 2018

During the tenure of former mayor Naimatullah Khan, a family park was built in Mehmoodabad No 5. In its initial years, the park was always tidy. However, with the passage of time, the park started to lose its beauty. Now it stands in a dilapidated condition. Dried grass, trees and broken grills are displaying an ugly picture of negligence.

Public transport is parked in front of the park’s main gate, blocking the entry points for visitors. The authorities concerned must look into the matter for improvement of this family park so that residents of the adjoining areas are able to use the facility.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost