56 Punjab companies case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government and Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid to raise the issue of functioning of 56 public sector companies in the cabinet meeting to decide their fate. Mian Mehmoodur Rashid had moved the petition during the previous PML-N government when he was opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.
