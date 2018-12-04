close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

56 Punjab companies case

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government and Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid to raise the issue of functioning of 56 public sector companies in the cabinet meeting to decide their fate. Mian Mehmoodur Rashid had moved the petition during the previous PML-N government when he was opposition leader in Punjab Assembly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore