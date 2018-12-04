Progress report

The PTI-led government has completed its first 100 days in office without any substantive achievements. During the lead up to the 2018 general elections, the PTI made a number of promises to get people to vote for it. It promised to eradicate corruption, create at least one million jobs and alleviate poverty. It is sad to note that the PTI-led government has failed to deliver on its promises. After coming into power, it neglected the points laid down in its manifesto. Ineffectiveness on part of Prime Minister Imran khan has disappointed Pakistanis who had placed their trust in him and were expecting him to bring the promised change to the country.

However, it is not too late. Imran Khan, with his economic team, should now take sensible decisions and resolve the issues before they spiral out of control. The government should expand the export sector to cope with the existing economic crisis.

Siraj Dehwar

Mastung

*****

When the PTI came into power, it was greeted by a myriad of problems. While it is true that the ruling party couldn’t get the desired results within the first 100 days of its government, it is essential to understand that change takes time. The party cannot change the system in a hundred days. Right after coming into power, the first thing that Imran Khan did was to dealing with the economic crisis. He has been visiting friendly countries to encourage them to provide financial assistance to the country.

He is also trying his best to reduce petroleum products’ prices. The Pakistani people need to remain calm and patiently wait to witness the promised day when our Pakistan will be called a developed country. We should give the government the appropriate time to make things right.

Iqra Hussain

Karachi