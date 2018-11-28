close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Kartarpur Corridor

Newspost

November 28, 2018
The groundbreaking of the Kartarpur Corridor will be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (November 28). The newly elected government’s decision to open the Corridor for Sikh pilgrims will go a long way in restoring peace in South Asia. The main purpose of this Corridor is to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. The prime minister has taken a positive step in the right direction. It is hoped that the two countries will take effective steps to improve their ties.

Sangat Nazeer Baloch

Lahore

