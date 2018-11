Thumping win for Golden Eagles

LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Muridke Tigers by 8 wickets in the Sixth Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship match played here at Stags Ground.

Scores: Muridke Tigers 184/8 after 30 overs (Muhammad Maqsood 37, Waseem Fazal 32, Shahbaz Ahmad 21, Ansar Mehmood 20. Muhammad Hafeez 3/37, Tajam ul Ch. 2/32). Golden Eagles 185/2 after 25.4 overs (Muhammad Salman Khan 59, international cricketer Saleem Elahi 78 not out, Farhan Khan 39 not out).