Senate body orders probe into new airport bridge collapse

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation called on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on Thursday, to conduct investigation into the recent collapse of bridge/jetty at the New International Islamabad Airport, co-opting with Pakistan Air Force.

The direction was given here in a meeting at the Parliament House with PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan in the chair. Among others, Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Moula Bakhsh Chandio, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, secretary Aviation, PIA chairman, DG CAA, chief meteorologist and other officials from the PIA, CAA also attended the forum.